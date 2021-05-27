Tyler Anderson (3-5) dropped his second consecutive decision thanks in part to Craig’s baffling decision and a little bit of bad luck. Anderson appeared to hit Wisdom leading off the fourth, a call that was reversed to a foul ball on replay. Four pitches later Wisdom sent a fly ball over the fence in left-center field to make it 4-0. The homer was Wisdom’s first in the major leagues since Sept. 15, 2018 when he played for St. Louis.