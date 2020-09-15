BOTTOM LINE: New York and Toronto will face off on Tuesday.
The Yankees are 17-13 against AL East opponents. New York has a team on-base percentage of .329, good for third in the American League. DJ LeMahieu leads the team with a mark of .399.
The Blue Jays are 17-13 against AL East Division opponents. The Toronto offense has compiled a .252 batting average as a team this season, good for twelfth in the American League. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. leads the team with a mark of .285.
TOP PERFORMERS: Luke Voit leads the Yankees with 16 home runs and has 37 RBIs.
Cavan Biggio leads the Blue Jays with 19 extra base hits and 21 RBIs.
INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), James Paxton: (forearm), Jonathan Loaisiga: (undisclosed), Tommy Kahnle: (forearm), Aaron Judge: (calf), Gio Urshela: (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: (left hamstring).
Blue Jays: Trent Thornton: (right elbow), Matt Shoemaker: (right shoulder), Jordan Romano: (finger), Nate Pearson: (elbow), Wilmer Font: (shin), Yennsy Diaz: (lat), Teoscar Hernandez: (oblique), Rowdy Tellez: (knee).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
