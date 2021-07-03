Yankees: A series of tests have ruled out several potentially serious causes for OF Clint Frazier’s bout of vertigo this week, but he is slated for more evaluation next week. Frazier left Wednesday’s game against the Angels with dizziness and was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday. Manager Aaron Boone said tests so far have not found a connection between the vertigo and a concussion Frazier had three years ago that hampered him for an entire season, but the team needs to do more testing to rule out a link. ... LHP Zack Britton (hamstring) threw off a mound Saturday. He’s eligible to return from the IL on Monday.