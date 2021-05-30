Athletics: LHP Jesús Luzardo was activated from the injured list and will initially work out of the bullpen. He pitched a hitless inning. Luzardo went on the IL with a fractured left pinkie on May 2, an injury sustained while playing a video game. “He’s up for anything and we’ll see how it plays out,” Melvin said. … OF Ramón Laureano missed a third consecutive game with a right groin strain but the A’s are hoping to avoid placing the center fielder on the IL. … RHP J.B. Wendelken (strained left oblique) has progressed to playing catch from 120 feet. … RHP Jordan Weems was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas.