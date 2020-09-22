BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles’ Walsh puts 13-game hit streak on the line against Padres.
The Padres are 21-9 on their home turf. San Diego has slugged .472, good for third in the National League. Wil Myers leads the team with a .624 slugging percentage, including 29 extra-base hits and 14 home runs.
The Angels are 8-16 on the road. Los Angeles has a team on-base percentage of .332, good for second in the American League. Anthony Rendon leads the lineup with a mark of .407.
TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado leads the Padres with 16 home runs and has 46 RBIs.
Mike Trout leads the Angels with 16 home runs and is batting .291.
INJURIES: Padres: Kirby Yates: (right elbow), Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Matt Strahm: (knee), Javy Guerra: (personal), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Mike Clevinger: (biceps), Jose Castillo: (lat), Luis Campusano: (left hand).
Angels: Justin Anderson: (elbow), Franklin Barreto: (undisclosed).
