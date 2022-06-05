Walton's slam, Junis' solid outing lead Giants past Marlins

Placeholder while article actions load

MIAMI — Donovan Walton hit a grand slam, Jakob Junis pitched six innings of one-run ball and the San Francisco Giants beat the Miami Marlins 5-1 on Sunday. Curt Casali had two hits and scored twice for the Giants, who split the four-game series with Miami and finished 5-5 on their three-city road trip.

Junis (3-1) limited the Marlins to two hits, walked two and struck out a season-high eight. The right-hander has completed six innings in three of his last four starts.

The Giants stranded four runners through the first three innings before Walton’s slam put them ahead 4-0 in the fourth. Walton drove the first pitch from Miami starter Braxton Garrett over the wall in right field for his first homer this season.

The Marlins cut it to 4-1 on Garrett Cooper’s homer in the sixth before Austin Slater’s RBI single in the eighth gave San Francisco another four-run advantage.

Advertisement

Dominic Leone relieved Junis and pitched a perfect seventh. Tyler Rogers worked around two singles in a scoreless eighth before Camilo Doval closed in the ninth.

Garrett (0-1) was lifted after Walton’s shot. Recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville before the game, Garrett allowed four runs and four hits in 3 1/3 innings. He walked one, struck out five and hit two batters with pitches.

NOT THIS TIME

Walton had another opportunity with the bases loaded in the fifth. Evan Longoria walked, Luis González singled and Thairo Estrada walked. But reliever Tommy Nance got Jason Vosler to ground into a force at home before striking out Casali and retiring Walton on a grounder to second.

FAMILIAR ROLE

Doval, who usually pitches the ninth, made appearances in the sixth inning Thursday and Saturday. Giants manager Gabe Kapler said there will be other high-leverage situations before the ninth that will require going to Doval.

Advertisement

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: RHP Alex Cobb (back tightness) threw from 75 feet Saturday and could make his next scheduled start. Cobb was scratched Friday against Miami. ... 1B Brandon Belt (right knee inflammation) continues to trend in the right direction but is not quite ready to join the club yet.

UP NEXT

Giants: LHP Carlos Rodón (4-4, 3.44 ERA) will start the opener of a three-game home series against Colorado on Tuesday.

Marlins: RHP Edward Cabrera (1-0, 0.00) makes his second start of the season Tuesday in the opener of a home series against Washington.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

GiftOutline Gift Article