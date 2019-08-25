Washington Nationals (72-57, second in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (69-60, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg (15-5, 3.66 ERA) Cubs: Cole Hamels (7-4, 3.74 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Washington enters the game as winners of their last four games.

The Cubs are 44-21 in home games. The Chicago pitching staff has a team ERA of 4.15, Kyle Hendricks paces the staff with a mark of 3.20.

The Nationals are 36-31 on the road. Washington’s team on-base percentage of .338 leads the National League. Juan Soto leads the club with an OBP of .398. The Nationals won the last meeting 7-2. Wander Suero earned his fourth victory and Howie Kendrick went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Washington. Jose Quintana registered his eighth loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber leads the Cubs with 29 home runs and is slugging .480. Anthony Rizzo is 11-for-30 with a double, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Soto leads the Nationals with 29 home runs and has 85 RBIs. Adam Eaton is 16-for-43 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .210 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Nationals: 8-2, .331 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 55 runs

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: (hand), Brandon Morrow: (elbow), Kendall Graveman: (elbow), Xavier Cedeno: (wrist), Anthony Rizzo: (back), Daniel Descalso: (ankle), Willson Contreras: (hamstring).

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: (shoulder), Austin Voth: (bicep), Jonny Venters: (shoulder), Jeremy Hellickson: (shoulder), Koda Glover: (forearm), Roenis Elias: (hamstring), Sean Doolittle: (knee), Ryan Zimmerman: (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.