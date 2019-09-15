Atlanta Braves (93-57, first in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (81-66, second in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (16-5, 4.02 ERA) Nationals: Anibal Sanchez (8-8, 4.04 ERA)

LINE: Braves -112; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Division rivals Washington and Atlanta will play on Sunday.

The Nationals are 36-31 against opponents from the NL East. Washington ranks seventh in the league in hitting with a .263 batting average, Anthony Rendon leads the team with an average of .331.

The Braves are 45-24 against the rest of their division. Atlanta’s team on-base percentage of .334 is second in the National League. Josh Donaldson leads the team with an OBP of .384. The Braves won the last meeting 10-1. Mike Foltynewicz recorded his seventh victory and Ozzie Albies went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs for Atlanta. Wander Suero took his eighth loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto leads the Nationals with 34 home runs and is slugging .577. Asdrubal Cabrera is 8-for-26 with a double, a triple, a home run and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

Freddie Freeman leads the Braves with 72 extra base hits and has 117 RBIs. Albies is 18-for-42 with five doubles, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 3-7, .234 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Braves: 7-3, .257 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: (shoulder), Jonny Venters: (shoulder), Koda Glover: (forearm), Roenis Elias: (hamstring), Adrian Sanchez: (illness), Matt Adams: (shoulder/triceps), Kurt Suzuki: (elbow), Spencer Kieboom: (elbow).

Braves Injuries: Jacob Webb: (elbow), A.J. Minter: (shoulder), Ender Inciarte: (hamstring), Charlie Culberson: (face), Johan Camargo: (shin), Alex Jackson: (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

