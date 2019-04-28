San Diego Padres (16-11, second in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (11-14, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joey Lucchesi (3-2, 4.33 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) Nationals: Jeremy Hellickson (3-0, 4.34 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

LINE: Nationals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Nationals are 5-8 in home games. Washington is hitting a collective batting average of .255 this season, led by Anthony Rendon with an average of .356.

The Padres are 9-3 on the road. The San Diego offense has compiled a .221 batting average as a team this season, Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with a mark of .284. The Padres won the last meeting 8-3. Luis Perdomo earned his first victory and Hunter Renfroe went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for San Diego. Wander Suero took his third loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rendon leads the Nationals with six home runs and has 18 RBIs. Matt Adams is 8-for-21 with three doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

Eric Hosmer leads the Padres with 14 RBIs and is batting .224. Austin Hedges is 6-for-33 with a double, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .248 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by six runs

Padres: 5-5, .202 batting average, 3.29 ERA, outscored by four runs

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rosenthal: 10-day IL (infection), Koda Glover: 60-day IL (forearm), Trea Turner: 10-day IL (finger), Anthony Rendon: day-to-day (elbow).

Padres Injuries: Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 10-day IL (elbow), Dinelson Lamet: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 10-day IL (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: 10-day IL (knee), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Travis Jankowski: 60-day IL (foot), Franchy Cordero: 10-day IL (elbow), Jose Pirela: 10-day IL (oblique).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.