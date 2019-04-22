Washington Nationals (10-10, fourth in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (9-13, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Rockies are 3-6 on their home turf. Colorado’s team on-base percentage of .285 is last in the National League. David Dahl leads the club with an OBP of .404.

The Nationals are 5-4 on the road. Washington has slugged .462, good for fourth in the National League. Anthony Rendon leads the club with a .771 slugging percentage, including 16 extra-base hits and six home runs. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Story leads the Rockies with five home runs and is slugging .459. Ian Desmond is 8-for-34 with four doubles, a home run and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Rendon leads the Nationals with six home runs and has 18 RBIs. Matt Adams is 7-for-23 with three doubles, two home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 6-4, .238 batting average, 2.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Nationals: 5-5, .274 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Rockies Injuries: Chris Rusin: 10-day IL (back), Jake McGee: 10-day IL (knee), Tyler Anderson: 10-day IL (knee), Noel Cuevas: 10-day IL (quad), Daniel Murphy: 10-day IL (finger), Chris Iannetta: 10-day IL (lat).

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Justin Miller: 10-day IL (back), Koda Glover: 10-day IL (forearm), Trea Turner: 10-day IL (finger), Anthony Rendon: day-to-day (elbow).

