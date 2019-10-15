The Nationals are 50-31 on their home turf. Washington has hit eight home runs this postseason, Juan Soto has accounted for two of them en route to posting a slugging percentage of .382.

The Cardinals have gone 41-40 away from home. St. Louis has a team batting average of .207 this postseason, Marcell Ozuna leads them with an average of .333, including six extra base hits and five RBIs.

AD

REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Rendon lead the Nationals with 126 RBIs and a batting average of .319.

AD

Paul Goldschmidt lead the Cardinals with 155 hits and a batting average of .260.

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: (shoulder), Jonny Venters: (shoulder), Koda Glover: (forearm), Spencer Kieboom: (elbow).

Cardinals Injuries: Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Tony Cingrani: (shoulder), Brett Cecil: (wrist/forearm), Lane Thomas: (wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD