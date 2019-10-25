The Nationals are 50-31 in home games. Washington has a team batting average of .255 this postseason, Anthony Rendon has lead them with an average of .325, including six extra base hits and nine RBIs.

The Astros have gone 47-34 away from home. Houston has a team slugging percentage of .370 this postseason, Jose Altuve leads them with a mark of .717, including nine extra base hits and eight RBIs.

AD

AD

REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Rendon leads the Nationals with 81 extra base hits and is batting .319.

Michael Brantley leads the Astros with 179 hits and is batting .311.

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: (shoulder), Jonny Venters: (shoulder), Koda Glover: (forearm).

Astros Injuries: Aaron Sanchez: (pectoral), Ryan Pressly: (knee), Lance McCullers Jr.: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD