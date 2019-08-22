Washington Nationals (69-57, second in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (52-74, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Max Scherzer (9-5, 2.41 ERA) Pirates: Steven Brault (3-2, 4.06 ERA)

LINE: Nationals -213; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Washington heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Patrick Corbin. Corbin went eight innings, surrendering zero runs on three hits with four strikeouts against Pittsburgh.

The Pirates are 26-36 in home games. Pittsburgh ranks sixth in the MLB in hitting with a .262 batting average, Bryan Reynolds leads the team with an average of .328.

The Nationals are 33-31 on the road. Washington ranks eighth in the MLB in hitting with a .262 batting average, Anthony Rendon leads the team with an average of .323. The Nationals won the last meeting 11-1. Patrick Corbin earned his 10th victory and Asdrubal Cabrera went 1-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for Washington. Joe Musgrove took his 12th loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Starling Marte leads the Pirates with 138 hits and has 73 RBIs. Colin Moran has 11 hits and is batting .367 over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Rendon leads the Nationals with 100 RBIs and is batting .323. Asdrubal Cabrera is 10-for-28 with five doubles, two home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .241 batting average, 5.93 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Nationals: 8-2, .317 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 44 runs

Pirates Injuries: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Edgar Santana: (elbow), Richard Rodriguez: (shoulder), Chad Kuhl: (elbow), Clay Holmes: (quad), Nick Burdi: (biceps), Chris Archer: (shoulder), Gregory Polanco: (shoulder), Lonnie Chisenhall: (finger), Francisco Cervelli: (concussion).

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: (shoulder), Austin Voth: (bicep), Jonny Venters: (shoulder), Max Scherzer: (rhomboid), Joe Ross: (shin), Jeremy Hellickson: (shoulder), Koda Glover: (forearm), Roenis Elias: (hamstring), Sean Doolittle: (knee), Ryan Zimmerman: (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.