Washington Nationals (19-29, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (22-25, third in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Max Scherzer (2-5, 3.72 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 87 strikeouts) Mets: Jacob deGrom (3-5, 3.98 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 67 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Washington enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Mets are 16-13 against teams from the NL East. New York has slugged .398 this season. Pete Alonso leads the team with a .604 slugging percentage, including 25 extra-base hits and 16 home runs.

The Nationals are 9-15 in road games. Washington is slugging .407 as a unit. Anthony Rendon leads the team with a slugging percentage of .691. The Mets won the last meeting 6-5. Edwin Diaz earned his first victory and J.D. Davis went 1-for-1 with a home run and three RBIs for New York. Tanner Rainey registered his first loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alonso leads the Mets with 25 extra base hits and is batting .260. Wilson Ramos is 8-for-26 with a double, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Rendon leads the Nationals with 26 extra base hits and is batting .333. Brian Dozier is 7-for-30 with a double, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .242 batting average, 3.92 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Nationals: 4-6, .251 batting average, 5.24 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Mets Injuries: Justin Wilson: 10-day IL (elbow), Jason Vargas: 10-day IL (hamstring), Drew Smith: 60-day IL (elbow), Seth Lugo: 10-day IL (shoulder), Luis Avilan: 10-day IL (elbow), Brandon Nimmo: day-to-day (neck stiffness), Michael Conforto: 7-day IL (concussion), Yoenis Cespedes: 60-day IL (heels), Jed Lowrie: 60-day IL (knee).

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tony Sipp: 10-day IL (oblique), Anibal Sanchez: 10-day IL (hamstring), Trevor Rosenthal: 10-day IL (infection), Justin Miller: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jeremy Hellickson: 10-day IL (right shoulder strain), Koda Glover: 60-day IL (forearm), Andrew Stevenson: 10-day IL (back), Ryan Zimmerman: 10-day IL (foot), Matt Adams: 10-day IL (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.