The Nationals are 10-20 against NL East Division teams. The Washington offense has compiled a .261 batting average as a team this season, good for seventh in the majors. Juan Soto leads the team with an average of .338.
TOP PERFORMERS: Starling Marte leads the Marlins with 19 extra base hits and is slugging .443.
Soto leads the Nationals with 11 home runs and has 32 RBIs.
INJURIES: Marlins: Pat Venditte: (right oblique), Stephen Tarpley: (right oblique), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Mike Morin: (elbow), Brian Moran: (knee), Brandon Leibrandt: (left elbow), Elieser Hernandez: (right lat), Magneuris Sierra: (right hamstring), Harold Ramirez: (left hamstring), Logan Forsythe: (oblique), Isan Diaz: (groin), Jon Berti: (finger), Francisco Cervelli: (concussion).
Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (hand), Seth Romero: (right hand), Tanner Rainey: (forearm), Javy Guerra: (hamstring), Sam Freeman: (elbow), Roenis Elias: (elbow), Sean Doolittle: (oblique), Dakota Bacus: (right flexor), Adam Eaton: (finger), Howie Kendrick: (left hamstring), Starlin Castro: (wrist).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
