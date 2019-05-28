Washington Nationals (22-32, fourth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (30-24, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg (4-3, 3.25 ERA, .97 WHIP, 87 strikeouts) Braves: Max Fried (7-2, 2.88 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Washington’s Soto puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Braves.

The Braves are 7-6 against teams from the NL East. Atlanta ranks fourth in the majors in hitting with a .259 batting average, Freddie Freeman leads the team with an average of .317.

The Nationals have gone 13-15 against division opponents. Washington’s lineup has 67 home runs this season, Anthony Rendon leads them with 10 homers. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freeman leads the Braves with 13 home runs and is slugging .577. Austin Riley is 12-for-41 with a double, four home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Adam Eaton leads the Nationals with 56 hits and is batting .268. Juan Soto is 18-for-38 with six doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, .256 batting average, 2.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Nationals: 3-7, .269 batting average, 5.40 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Braves Injuries: Darren O’Day: 10-day IL (forearm), Ender Inciarte: 10-day IL (lumbar strain).

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tony Sipp: 10-day IL (oblique), Anibal Sanchez: 10-day IL (hamstring), Trevor Rosenthal: 10-day IL (infection), Justin Miller: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jeremy Hellickson: 10-day IL (right shoulder strain), Koda Glover: 60-day IL (forearm), Ryan Zimmerman: 10-day IL (foot).

