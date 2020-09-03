The Phillies are 14-7 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia’s team on-base percentage of .341 is third in the National League. Rhys Hoskins leads the lineup with an OBP of .433.
The Nationals are 6-12 against division opponents. The Washington offense has compiled a .263 batting average as a team this season, good for seventh in the MLB. Trea Turner leads the team with a mark of .358.
TOP PERFORMERS: Hoskins leads the Phillies with 15 extra base hits and is batting .269.
Juan Soto leads the Nationals with 25 RBIs and is batting .344.
INJURIES: Phillies: David Robertson: (elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jose Alvarez: (undisclosed), Scott Kingery: (back).
Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (hand), Seth Romero: (right hand), Sam Freeman: (elbow), Roenis Elias: (elbow), Starlin Castro: (wrist).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
