San Francisco Giants (18-25, fifth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (25-20, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Madison Bumgarner (2-4, 4.04 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 58 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Zack Godley (2-3, 7.65 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Division rivals Arizona and San Francisco will play on Saturday at Chase Field.

The Diamondbacks are 7-8 against teams from the NL West. Arizona ranks fifth in the league in hitting with a .260 batting average, David Peralta leads the club with an average of .319.

The Giants are 9-11 against NL West Division teams. The San Francisco pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.55. Jeff Samardzija leads the team with a 3.69 earned run average. The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 7-0. Merrill Kelly notched his fourth victory and Peralta went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Arizona. Samardzija registered his second loss for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peralta leads the Diamondbacks with 58 hits and is batting .319. Eduardo Escobar is 11-for-41 with two doubles, two triples, two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Kevin Pillar leads the Giants with six home runs and is batting .217. Pablo Sandoval is 10-for-29 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .257 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Giants: 4-6, .238 batting average, 6.21 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Diamondbacks Injuries: Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), Zack Greinke: day-to-day (abdominal), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Steven Souza Jr.: 10-day IL (knee), Jake Lamb: 10-day IL (quad).

Giants Injuries: Drew Pomeranz: 10-day IL (lat), Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

