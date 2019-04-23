Arizona Diamondbacks (12-11, second in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (12-8, first in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver (1-1, 3.92 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 24 strikeouts) Pirates: Trevor Williams (1-0, 2.59 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

LINE: Pirates favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh and Arizona will meet at PNC Park on Tuesday.

The Pirates are 6-4 in home games. The Pittsburgh offense has compiled a .230 batting average as a team this season, Melky Cabrera leads the team with a mark of .300.

The Diamondbacks are 8-6 on the road. Arizona has slugged .469, good for third in the National League. Christian Walker leads the team with a .722 slugging percentage, including 13 extra-base hits and seven home runs. The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 12-4. Matt Andriese notched his third victory and Eduardo Escobar went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for Arizona. Kyle Crick took his first loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell leads the Pirates with 11 extra base hits and is batting .300. Starling Marte is 8-for-42 with a double, a triple, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

David Peralta leads the Diamondbacks with 33 hits and is batting .340. Adam Jones is 10-for-41 with three doubles, a home run and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, .213 batting average, 3.21 ERA

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .263 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Pirates Injuries: Edgar Santana: 60-day IL (elbow), Jordan Lyles: day-to-day (hand), Chad Kuhl: 60-day IL (elbow), Starling Marte: 10-day IL (abdominal contusion), Corey Dickerson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Lonnie Chisenhall: 10-day IL (finger), Jose Osuna: 10-day IL (neck), Kevin Newman: 10-day IL (finger), Erik Gonzalez: 60-day IL (left clavicle).

Diamondbacks Injuries: Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), T.J. McFarland: 10-day IL (shoulder), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Steven Souza Jr.: 10-day IL (knee), Jake Lamb: 10-day IL (quad), Alex Avila: 10-day IL (quad).

