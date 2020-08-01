BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday.
The Diamondbacks finished 38-38 against NL West Division opponents in 2019. Arizona pitchers had a WHIP of 1.31 last season while striking out 8.8 hitters per game.
The Dodgers went 51-25 in division play in 2019. Los Angeles hit .257 as a team with 3.7 extra base hits per game and 302 total doubles last season.
The teams meet for the second time this year. The season series is tied 1-1.
INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Corbin Martin: (undisclosed), Silvino Bracho: (elbow).
Dodgers: Alex Wood: (shoulder), Jimmy Nelson: (back), Clayton Kershaw: (back).
