The Giants are 9-15 on the road. San Francisco’s team on-base percentage of .333 is seventh in the majors. Brandon Belt leads the lineup with an OBP of .396.
TOP PERFORMERS: Olson leads the Athletics with 13 home runs and is batting .190.
Wilmer Flores is second on the Giants with 21 extra base hits and is batting .288.
INJURIES: Athletics: Burch Smith: (right forearm), A.J. Puk: (shoulder), Stephen Piscotty: (knee), Chad Pinder: (hamstring), Matt Chapman: (hip).
Giants: Jeff Samardzija: (right shoulder), Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Trevor Gott: (right elbow), Kevin Gausman: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Mike Yastrzemski: (calf), Joey Rickard: (elbow), Aramis Garcia: (right hip).
