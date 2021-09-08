Giants: LHP Alex Wood is making progress in his recovery from COVID-19. Though there is still no timetable for his return — Wood has been sidelined since testing positive Aug. 30 — manager Gabe Kapler said Tuesday that if his recovery remains on course, he could throw off a mound this weekend. “He’s turned the corner,” Kapler said. “He is feeling better. The chills are gone. He said he’s just feeling a little listless, there’s not a lot of energy there.”