Cleveland Indians (27-27, second in the AL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (29-26, third in the AL East)

Boston; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Shane Bieber (3-2, 3.11 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 79 strikeouts) Red Sox: Ryan Weber (1-0, 1.29 ERA, .86 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

LINE: Red Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Boston and Cleveland will play at Fenway Park on Wednesday.

The Red Sox are 14-11 on their home turf. Boston ranks fifth in the league in hitting with a .258 batting average, Rafael Devers leads the team with an average of .329.

The Indians are 12-13 in road games. Cleveland has slugged .361 this season. Carlos Santana leads the team with a mark of .473. The Indians won the last meeting 7-5. Nick Wittgren recorded his second victory and Greg Allen went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Cleveland. Travis Lakins took his first loss for Boston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xander Bogaerts leads the Red Sox with 25 extra base hits and is batting .289. Devers is 17-for-41 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

Santana leads the Indians with nine home runs and has 29 RBIs. Francisco Lindor is 10-for-38 with three doubles, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 6-4, .284 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Indians: 3-7, .218 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Red Sox Injuries: Tyler Thornburg: 10-day IL (hip), Brian Johnson: 10-day IL (elbow), Nathan Eovaldi: 10-day IL (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: 60-day IL (knee), Mitch Moreland: day-to-day (knee), Tzu-Wei Lin: 10-day IL (knee).

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: 60-day IL (shoulder), Corey Kluber: 10-day IL (arm), Mike Clevinger: 60-day IL (back), Bradley Zimmer: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tyler Naquin: 10-day IL (knee).

