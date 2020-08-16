BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets visit the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.
The Phillies finished 36-40 against NL East Division opponents in 2019. Philadelphia averaged 8.5 hits with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 26 total triples last year.
The Mets went 40-36 in division games in 2019. New York hit .257 as a team last year and hit 242 total home runs.
The teams meet for the second time this season. Philadelphia leads the season series 2-0.
INJURIES: Phillies: David Robertson: (elbow), Reggie McClain: (shoulder), Spencer Howard: (blister), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Adam Haseley: (left wrist), Scott Kingery: (shoulder).
Mets: Michael Wacha: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Jacob deGrom: (neck), Jake Marisnick: (left hamstring), Eduardo Nunez: (knee), Jeff McNeil: (knee), Jed Lowrie: (knee), Rene Rivera: (elbow).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
