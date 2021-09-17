Mets: Nimmo (right hamstring strain) was activated from the injured list and batted second. ... RHP Jacob deGrom (forearm tightness) felt good after a bullpen this week and plans to throw another one this weekend. ... RHP Noah Syndergaard (Tommy John surgery) will either face hitters at Citi Field or on a minor league rehab assignment this weekend. ... LHP Thomas Szapucki was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse and placed on the 60-day injured list due to ulnar nerve transposition surgery. ... RHP Jake Reed was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse. ... RHP Jordan Yamamoto (right shoulder discomfort) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A.