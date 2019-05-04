New York Mets (16-16, third in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (18-16, third in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Zack Wheeler (2-2, 5.05 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 37 strikeouts) Brewers: Gio Gonzalez (2-0, 3.60 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 2 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and New York will play at Miller Park on Saturday.

The Brewers are 11-8 in home games. Milwaukee has hit 61 combined home runs this season, most in the National League. Christian Yelich leads them with 14, averaging one every seven at-bats.

The Mets are 9-8 on the road. New York is slugging .407 as a unit. Pete Alonso leads the team with a slugging percentage of .636. The Brewers won the last meeting 3-1. Brandon Woodruff earned his fourth victory and Ryan Braun went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Milwaukee. Steven Matz registered his second loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lorenzo Cain leads the Brewers with 34 hits and is batting .264. Mike Moustakas is 13-for-38 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Alonso leads the Mets with nine home runs home runs and is slugging .636. Jeff McNeil is 11-for-37 with two doubles, a home run and two RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 4-6, .230 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Mets: 5-5, .237 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Brewers Injuries: Aaron Wilkerson: 10-day IL (foot), Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow), Chase Anderson: 10-day IL (finger), Christian Yelich: day-to-day (back).

Mets Injuries: Justin Wilson: 10-day IL (elbow), Drew Smith: 60-day IL (elbow), Jeurys Familia: 10-day IL (shoulder), Luis Avilan: day-to-day (elbow), Yoenis Cespedes: 10-day IL (heels), Jed Lowrie: 10-day IL (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

