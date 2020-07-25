BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies face the Miami Marlins on Saturday.
The Phillies went 36-40 in division games in 2019. Philadelphia pitchers struck out 8.6 hitters per game last season with a staff ERA of 4.53.
The Marlins went 24-52 in division games in 2019. Miami hit .241 as a team with 2.6 extra base hits per game and 18 total triples last year.
INJURIES: Phillies: David Robertson: (elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow).
Marlins: Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Jorge Alfaro: (the miami marlins placed c jorge alfaro on the 10-day injured list.).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
