Miami Marlins (1-0, third in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (0-1, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Caleb Smith (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Phillies: Zack Wheeler (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

LINE: Marlins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies face the Miami Marlins on Saturday.

The Phillies went 36-40 in division games in 2019. Philadelphia pitchers struck out 8.6 hitters per game last season with a staff ERA of 4.53.

The Marlins went 24-52 in division games in 2019. Miami hit .241 as a team with 2.6 extra base hits per game and 18 total triples last year.

INJURIES: Phillies: David Robertson: (elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow).

Marlins: Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Jorge Alfaro: (the miami marlins placed c jorge alfaro on the 10-day injured list.).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

