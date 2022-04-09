White Sox ace Giolito to miss at least two starts

DETROIT — Chicago White Sox ace Lucas Giolito will be placed on the 10-day injured list due to a lower abdominal strain. Giolito was injured during the fourth inning of the team’s opener on Friday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “Optimistically, maybe a couple of starts,” manager Tony La Russa said Saturday of Giolito’s estimated time out. “We’re going to miss him.”

Giolito felt discomfort during three consecutive pitches and notified the coaching staff after the inning. He allowed one hit and struck out six before departing.

“From my understanding, it’s a random, freak, weird thing,” Giolito said. “It doesn’t happen to baseball players very often. ... I’m very optimistic this won’t affect my season too much.”

Another White Sox starter, Lance Lynn, underwent knee surgery earlier this month and is expected to be out four-to-six weeks.

“We have quality people that can pitch,” La Russa said. “You want to see these guys rise to the occasion. Their attitude is great.”

