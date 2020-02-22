Garcia gets $3.25 million in 2020, with the White Sox holding a $3.5 million option for 2021 with a $250,000 buyout. He avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $3.25-million contract in January.
The 26-year-old Bummer had a 2.13 ERA and 27 holds in 58 appearances with the White Sox last season.
Garcia, 29, hit .279 with eight home runs, 40 RBIs and a team-leading 93 runs for Chicago last year.
