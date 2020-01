CHICAGO — The White Sox will have new managers at Triple-A Charlotte and Double-A Birmingham next season as well as new hitting and pitching coordinators.

Former major league first baseman Ben Broussard takes over as hitting coordinator after serving as the leadership and development coordinator from 2018-19. And Everett Teaford is Chicago’s pitching coordinator after working two seasons as the assistant pitching coordinator. Former Whote Sox pitcher Danny Farquhar, whose career was shortened by a brain aneurysm during a game in 2018, is the pitching coach at Winston-Salem.