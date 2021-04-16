The Red Sox were returning home from their first road trip of the season, seven games over eight days in Baltimore and Minnesota. After losing their first three games of the season, the Red Sox won nine in a row before losing to the Twins on Thursday.
Nick Pivetta (2-0) had been scheduled to face Dylan Cease (0-0) on Friday night.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.