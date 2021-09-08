White Sox: Eloy Jiménez left the game with a bruised right knee after sliding into home in the fifth. He is day to day. ... RHP Lance Lynn (right knee inflammation) is slated to throw a bullpen session Wednesday. SS Tim Anderson, placed on the injured list last Wednesday retroactive to Aug. 29 because of left hamstring tightness, worked out in Oakland during Monday’s off day but there’s no timetable for his return, with manager Tony La Russa noting, “he’s still not 100%.” “They’re both feeling better. We’re optimistic of them starting a game for us sooner than later,” La Russa said of Lynn and Anderson. ... OF Adam Engel, out since Aug. 13 with left shoulder inflammation, was set to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte.