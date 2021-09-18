White Sox C Yasmani Grandal had a 30-game on-base streak snapped. It was the longest active streak in the majors and the third-longest this season. … With a fifth-inning steal of second base, Rangers CF Leody Taveras is 17 for 17 in his two seasons. … Texas RF Adolis Garcia and White Sox 3B Yoan Moncada each struck out four times.