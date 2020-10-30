The 37-year-old Encarnación hit .157 with 10 home runs during the shortened 60-game season. His .377 slugging percentage was the lowest in his 16-year career and his first time below .450 since 2009.
González, 35, had a 4.83 ERA in 12 appearances, including four starts. The 13-year veteran struck out 9.7 batters per nine innings, his best rate since 2009.
