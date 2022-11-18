White Sox decline to tender Engel, Payton, Mendick

CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox declined to tender 2023 contracts to outfielders Adam Engel and Mark Payton and infielder Danny Mendick on Friday.
All remaining unsigned players on the 40-man roster have been tendered contracts for next season.
Chicago missed the playoffs at 81-81 coming off back-to-back postseason appearances. The White Sox hired Kansas City Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol to replace Hall of Famer Tony La Russa as their manager nearly three weeks ago.
___
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports