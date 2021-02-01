The 28-year-old left-hander is 29-33 with a 4.14 ERA in 97 career major league games, including 92 starts. He made four appearances last year, going 0-2 with an 8.22 ERA.
The White Sox designated minor league pitcher Emilio Vargas for assignment. The 24-year-old right-hander was claimed off waivers from Arizona in November.
