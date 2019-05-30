Cleveland Indians (28-27, second in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (26-29, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Carlos Carrasco (4-5, 4.60 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 72 strikeouts) White Sox: Manny Banuelos (2-4, 7.71 ERA, 1.86 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Division rivals Chicago and Cleveland will play on Thursday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The White Sox are 13-12 against AL Central teams. Chicago’s team on-base percentage of .311 is last in the American League. Tim Anderson leads the lineup with an OBP of .372.

The Indians have gone 7-10 against division opponents. Cleveland’s lineup has 57 home runs this season, Carlos Santana leads them with 10 homers. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 14 home runs and is batting .255. Charlie Tilson is 9-for-34 with a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Santana leads the Indians with 54 hits and is batting .284. Roberto Perez is 4-for-20 with two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .234 batting average, 4.98 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Indians: 3-7, .232 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: 10-day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Jones: 60-day IL (elbow), Ryan Burr: 10-day IL (elbow), Jon Jay: 60-day IL (hip), Welington Castillo: 7-day IL (head).

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: 60-day IL (shoulder), Corey Kluber: 10-day IL (arm), Mike Clevinger: 60-day IL (back), Bradley Zimmer: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tyler Naquin: 10-day IL (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.