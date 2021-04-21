The AL Central teams will make up the postponement during Chicago’s next visit to Cleveland by playing a doubleheader on May 31 — two 7-inning games starting at 3:10 p.m.
Behind two home runs from reigning AL MVP José Abreu, the White Sox won Tuesday night’s game 8-5 in frigid conditions.
The Indians begin a four-game series at home on Thursday against the New York Yankees.
Chicago is off Thursday before opening a three-game home series on Friday against the Texas Rangers.
___
