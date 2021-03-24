Jiménez throws and bats right-handed.
The play assuredly will lead to another round of questions about whether Jiménez might be better suited for designated hitter than left field — where he has had a couple adventures since his big league debut in 2019. The 24-year-old slugger batted .296 with 14 homers and 41 RBIs during the pandemic-shortened season last year.
The White Sox are hoping to keep the DH role open, especially with top prospect Andrew Vaughn pushing for at-bats this season. Vaughn also plays first base, the same position as reigning AL MVP José Abreu.
