Rodón was perfect before he plunked Roberto Pérez on his back foot with an 0-2 slider with one out in the ninth. An incredulous Rodón looked on in almost bewilderment as Pérez made his way to first.
The left-hander regained his composure in time to strike out Yu Chang looking and retire Jordan Luplow on a sharp grounder to third, kicking off a joyous celebration. The crowd of 7,148 cheered as Rodón (2-0) jumped around with his teammates near the mound, and then started handing out hugs.
It was the first no-hitter for the White Sox since Lucas Giolito on Aug. 25 last year against Pittsburgh and No. 20 in franchise history, second-most in major league history behind the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The closest call for Rodón and the White Sox occurred when Josh Naylor led off the ninth with a slow bouncer. First baseman José Abreu picked it up and got his toe on the bag just ahead of a sliding Naylor.
The call stood after a video review, delighting the bundled-up crowd.
