Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Carlos Rodon (55) pumps his fist after striking out Cleveland Indians’ Yu Chang (2) to end the sixth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April, 14, 2021, in Chicago. (David Banks/Associated Press)By Associated PressApril 15, 2021 at 2:53 a.m. UTCCHICAGO — Chicago White Sox left-hander Carlos Rodón has lost his bid for a perfect game when he hit Cleveland’s Roberto Pérez in the foot with a pitch with one out in the ninth inning.Rodón still has no-hitter intact.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-right___More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsCopyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.comment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy