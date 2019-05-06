Chicago White Sox (14-18, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (18-14, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Monday, 6 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Ivan Nova (0-3, 8.33 ERA, 1.79 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) Indians: Trevor Bauer (0-1, 2.46 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

LINE: White Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Indians are 4-7 against AL Central opponents. Cleveland has slugged .346 this season. Francisco Lindor leads the club with a .511 slugging percentage.

The White Sox are 7-6 against teams from the AL Central. The Chicago pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 5.67. Reynaldo Lopez leads the team with a 6.69 earned run average. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Santana leads the Indians with 19 RBIs and is batting .321. Brad Miller is 7-for-28 with three doubles, a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Tim Anderson leads the White Sox with 39 hits and is batting .333. Jose Abreu has 18 hits and is batting .450 over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 6-4, .215 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

White Sox: 5-5, .264 batting average, 6.07 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: 60-day IL (shoulder), Corey Kluber: 10-day IL (right arm), Mike Clevinger: 60-day IL (back), Bradley Zimmer: 10-day IL (shoulder).

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: 10-day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Jones: 10-day IL (elbow), Kelvin Herrera: day-to-day (lower back stiffness), Ryan Burr: 10-day IL (shoulder), Eloy Jimenez: 10-day IL (ankle), Jon Jay: 60-day IL (hip).

