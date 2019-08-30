Chicago White Sox (60-73, third in the AL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (81-54, first in the AL East)

Atlanta; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Ivan Nova (9-10, 4.37 ERA) Braves: Max Fried (14-4, 4.03 ERA)

LINE: Braves -198; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Braves are 39-27 in home games. Atlanta has hit 212 home runs this season, fifth in the MLB. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the team with 36, averaging one every 15.2 at-bats.

The White Sox are 27-38 in road games. Chicago has a team on-base percentage of .306, led by Tim Anderson with a mark of .350.

TOP PERFORMERS: Acuna Jr. leads the Braves with 36 home runs and is batting .290. Matt Joyce has 11 hits and is batting .393 over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 28 home runs and has 101 RBIs. Anderson has 12 hits and is batting .316 over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, .207 batting average, 2.12 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

White Sox: 5-5, .255 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Braves Injuries: Jacob Webb: (elbow), Darren O’Day: (forearm), Grant Dayton: (toe), Austin Riley: (knee), Nick Markakis: (wrist), Ender Inciarte: (hamstring), Francisco Cervelli: (quad), Brian McCann: (knee).

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: (elbow), Reynaldo Lopez: (illness), Michael Kopech: (elbow), Carson Fulmer: (hamstring), Ryan Burr: (elbow), Manny Banuelos: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.