The Indians are 22-17 against teams from the AL Central. Cleveland has slugged .371 this season. Jose Ramirez leads the team with a mark of .597.
The White Sox have gone 25-14 against division opponents. Chicago has slugged .458, good for the best mark in the American League. Jose Abreu leads the club with a .644 slugging percentage, including 33 extra-base hits and 19 home runs.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ramirez leads the Indians with 17 home runs and is batting .286.
Abreu leads the White Sox with 33 extra base hits and is batting .329.
INJURIES: Indians: Jefry Rodriguez: (right shoulder).
White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (left shoulder), Evan Marshall: (shoulder), Jimmy Lambert: (forearm), Aaron Bummer: (left biceps), Leury Garcia: (thumb), Yasmani Grandal: (hand).
