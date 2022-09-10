White Sox manager La Russa cleared for Stewart's ceremony

OAKLAND, Calif. — Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa has been cleared by his doctors to participate in Sunday’s pregame ceremony for retiring Dave Stewart’s No. 34 jersey with the Oakland Athletics.

According to the White Sox, La Russa will travel with the team to Chicago after the series finale against the A’s, but the 77-year-old Hall of Famer hasn’t been cleared to return to the dugout as an active manager.