Kopech was acquired by Chicago in the December 2016 trade that sent Chris Sale to the Boston Red Sox. Kopech made his big league debut in 2018, going 1-1 with a 5.02 ERA in four starts.
His salary in the minors is $277,500, down from the minimum $563,500 in the majors.
Chicago was scheduled to host the Kansas City Royals on Thursday on opening day, but the start of the season has been pushed back until mid-May at the earliest because of the new coronavirus pandemic.
