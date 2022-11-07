White Sox pick up SS Tim Anderson's $12.5 million option

CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox have picked up Tim Anderson’s $12.5 million option for the 2023 season and declined their $5.5 million option on infielder Josh Harrison.
Anderson missed the end of the season after he was placed on the 10-day injured list on Aug. 9 with a middle finger injury on his left hand.
Anderson was selected by Chicago in the first round of the 2013 amateur draft. He agreed to a $25 million, six-year contract in March 2017 that also includes a $14 million club option for 2024.
The 35-year-old Harrison batted .256 with seven homers and 27 RBIs in 119 games this season. He finalized a $5.5 million, one-year contract with the White Sox in March.
