“Hoping it’s a short break and he’ll be back sooner than later,” La Russa said.
Rodón is 9-5 with a 2.38 ERA in 19 starts this season and was an All-Star for the first time in his career. Right-handed reliever Matt Foster was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte.
Rodón was scheduled to start Thursday’s Field of Dreams game in Iowa against the Yankees. La Russa altered his starting rotation as a result, pushing Lance Lynn back a day to start Thursday and having Reynaldo López start a bullpen game on Wednesday in the series finale at Minnesota.
La Russa also announced that he wouldn’t be with the team in Iowa. He will be attending a funeral after a death in his family. Miguel Cairo will manage the White Sox.
