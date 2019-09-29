Detroit Tigers (47-113, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (71-89, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Spencer Turnbull (3-16, 4.59 ERA) White Sox: Ross Detwiler (3-5, 6.86 ERA)

LINE: White Sox -160; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Reynaldo Lopez. Lopez went eight innings, surrendering one run on five hits with nine strikeouts against Detroit.

The White Sox are 37-37 against opponents from the AL Central. The Chicago offense has compiled a .261 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the league. Tim Anderson leads the team with a mark of .337.

The Tigers are 22-52 against teams from the AL Central. Detroit has a team on-base percentage of .292, last in the league. Miguel Cabrera leads the lineup with a mark of .341. The White Sox won the last meeting 7-1. Reynaldo Lopez earned his 10th victory and Danny Mendick went 1-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for Chicago. Matthew Boyd registered his 12th loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 33 home runs and is batting .281. Yoan Moncada is 15-for-40 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Cabrera leads the Tigers with 58 RBIs and is batting .281. Victor Reyes has 13 hits and is batting .310 over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 6-4, .327 batting average, 3.75 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Tigers: 2-8, .229 batting average, 5.08 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: (elbow), Michael Kopech: (elbow), Lucas Giolito: (lat), Dylan Covey: (shoulder), Dylan Cease: (hamstring), Ryan Burr: (elbow), Jon Jay: (hip).

Tigers Injuries: Daniel Stumpf: (elbow), Tyson Ross: (nerve), Matt Moore: (knee), Blaine Hardy: (elbow), Michael Fulmer: (elbow), JaCoby Jones: (wrist), Niko Goodrum: (groin).

