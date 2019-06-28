Boston Red Sox second baseman Marco Hernandez, right, collides with Chicago White Sox’s Tim Anderson, who was caught trying to advance to second on his single during the fifth inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston, Tuesday, June 25, 2019. (Charles Krupa/Associated Press)

CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox have placed shortstop Tim Anderson the 10-day injured list with a right high ankle sprain and designated first baseman/designated hitter Yonder Alonso for assignment before Friday night’s game against the Minnesota Twins.

Chicago also recalled outfielder Daniel Palka and purchased the contract of left-hander pitcher Ross Detwiler from Triple-A Charlotte. Detwiler was slotted to start against the Twins.

Anderson, who is hitting .317 with 11 homers and 37 RBIs in a breakout season, suffered the injury fielding a grounder in a 6-3 loss Tuesday at Boston. General manager Rick Hahn expects Anderson to miss four to six weeks.

The White Sox acquired Alonso in a trade with Cleveland in December, but the 32-year-old batted just .178 with seven homers and 27 RBIs in 67 games for Chicago.

The 33-year-old Detwiler is 23-42 with a 4.36 ERA over 10 seasons with six major league teams. He was 1-2 with a 3.98 ERA in eight starts with Charlotte in 2019.

